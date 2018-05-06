Hearts 1 - 3 Celtic: Champions hand Jambos first Tynecastle defeat

Have your say

Hearts have been defeated at Tynecastle for the first time this season after Celtic came from behind to win on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Lafferty netted against Brendan Rodgers’ side for the third time this campaign to give the hosts an early lead.

Dedryck Boyata levelled things up just three minutes later, heading in from a free-kick.

The visitors went in front six minutes into the second half. Tom Rogic picked out Moussa Dembele and the Frenchman kept his cool to slot past Jon McLaughlin.

Scott Sinclair then made sure of the points with a third in stoppage time.

