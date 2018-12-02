Hearts 1 - 2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard’s side go top of the table

A quick first-half turnaround was enough for Rangers to take all three points from their trip to Tynecastle.

Hearts opened the scoring on the back of an impressive performance to begin the match as Gareth McAuley diverted the ball into the back of his own net.

Connor Goldson equalised for Rangers by finishing off a James Tavernier corner at the second attempt, before Alfredo Morelos flicked a finish from another set-piece to put Rangers ahead. Replays showed the Colombian had been in an offside position when the ball was played but the flag stayed down.

Rangers were reduced to ten men as the game entered the closing stages with Scott Arfield sent off for a late lunge on goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal, but Steven Gerrard’s side were able to hold on.