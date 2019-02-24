Hamilton 0 - 5 Rangers: How the Hamilton Accies players rated
Ratings out of ten for every Hamilton Accies player as Brian Rice’s side slumped to a 5-0 home defeat to Rangers.
1. Gary Woods
A little slow to move his feet at Jack's opener. Did make a terrific sliding tackle on Candeias, though. (4/10)
2. Aaron McGowan
Couldn't keep tabs on Kent but was hardly helped by McMillan in front of him. (4/10)
3. Lennard Sowah
Not the worst player in red and white and another who didn't get much protection. (5/10)
4. Matthew Kilgallon
Lack of mobility was exposed at times. (4/10)
