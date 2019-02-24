editorial image

Hamilton 0 - 5 Rangers: How the Hamilton Accies players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Hamilton Accies player as Brian Rice’s side slumped to a 5-0 home defeat to Rangers.

A little slow to move his feet at Jack's opener. Did make a terrific sliding tackle on Candeias, though. (4/10)

1. Gary Woods

A little slow to move his feet at Jack's opener. Did make a terrific sliding tackle on Candeias, though. (4/10)
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Couldn't keep tabs on Kent but was hardly helped by McMillan in front of him. (4/10)

2. Aaron McGowan

Couldn't keep tabs on Kent but was hardly helped by McMillan in front of him. (4/10)
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Not the worst player in red and white and another who didn't get much protection. (5/10)

3. Lennard Sowah

Not the worst player in red and white and another who didn't get much protection. (5/10)
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Lack of mobility was exposed at times. (4/10)

4. Matthew Kilgallon

Lack of mobility was exposed at times. (4/10)
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4