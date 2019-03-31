Greg Taylor savours first Killie goal... but beating Brazil better

Defender Greg Taylor savoured his first Kilmarnock goal but admitted it was not quite as sweet as scoring against Brazil.

The full-back opened the scoring in the first half against Hamilton Accies on Saturday as Kilmarnock went on to win 5-0 to move up to third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership and in line to qualify for European football next season.

Taylor’s only other senior goal came for Scotland Under-20s’ win over Brazil at the Toulon Tournament in 2017.

The 21-year-old said: “Not having scored was probably hanging over me a bit more a few months ago but the gaffer (Steve Clarke) spoke to me and said I was a defender and that he wasn’t expecting me to score goals.

“Mind you, it helps if you do, so he’s probably more pleased with me now.

“I’m trying to save them for good occasions. I scored against Brazil and this one was quite similar to that. I can’t say that goal was better than beating Brazil, I can’t lie, but if it helps us get towards Europe, it might be.

“That’s us up to third spot in the table now and I would say that has got to be the aim now.”

Taylor’s goal arrived after only five minutes when he latched on to Youssouf Mulumbu’s pass and fired his shot past Gary Woods in the Hamilton goal via a post.

He added: “You saw me when I scored. I didn’t know what to do. I think I was in shock. But it was pleasing. It was a great pass from Youssouf and I felt I took it well.

“It was a really good performance from the team and now it’s on to Wednesday. Hibs are flying at the moment and it’s a massive game.”

Hamilton will need to pick themselves up against Livingston after being dragged back into the relegation fight. Inconsistency has been their hallmark for years but manager Brian Rice does not see why it has to stay that way.

He said: “There’s no middle ground. We’re either really good or we play like that. Someone said to me that it’s always been like that at Hamilton. But why should it be? Why should we accept that and not try to change?

“We can’t have that when we’re fighting for our lives.

“I’m sickened by that performance but we can’t dwell on it as we’ve a big game on Wednesday.”