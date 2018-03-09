Graeme Murty to delay picking Rangers team to face Celtic

Rangers manager Graeme Murty will delay naming his team for the visit of Celtic to give the likes of Russell Martin and Jamie Murphy every chance of making Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash.

08/03/18' RANGERS TRAINING ' THE RANGERS TRAINING CENTRE - GLASGOW ' Rangers' Jamie Murphy

Martin missed training on Thursday while Murphy sat out last weekend’s victory over Falkirk after suffering a foot knock.

Left-backs Declan John and Lee Wallace are also fighting to return to fitness.

Murty said: “Russell felt a disruption in his back and we have de-loaded him, we are going to see how he goes with a bit of treatment.

“Jamie will be the same, we will give them both the maximum time possible to see how comfortable they are feeling and make our selection from there.

“We will make our decision as late as possible to give all the guys enough time to feel really fresh for a big game.”

