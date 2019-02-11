Goals scored from set-pieces: The 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked in order
This list ranks the Scottish top flight teams in order of combined goals and free-kicks scored. Those who class penalties and throw-ins as “set-pieces” are wrong-uns, so keep that in mind when digesting the following information.
Other points of contention: goals were not classed as having come from a set-piece if it occurred in the second wave. For instance, if a corner is initially cleared and the ball is returned to the box a second time before going in, that doesn’t count. Meanwhile, tie-breakers have been decided in favour of those with a higher percentage of their total goals scored from set-pieces.
1. Aberdeen - 11
From corners (7*), indirect free-kicks (2) and direct free-kicks (2). Percentage of all goals (27). *The most in the top flight.