Goals scored from set-pieces: The 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked in order

This list ranks the Scottish top flight teams in order of combined goals and free-kicks scored. Those who class penalties and throw-ins as “set-pieces” are wrong-uns, so keep that in mind when digesting the following information.

Other points of contention: goals were not classed as having come from a set-piece if it occurred in the second wave. For instance, if a corner is initially cleared and the ball is returned to the box a second time before going in, that doesn’t count. Meanwhile, tie-breakers have been decided in favour of those with a higher percentage of their total goals scored from set-pieces.

1. Aberdeen - 11 From corners (7*), indirect free-kicks (2) and direct free-kicks (2). Percentage of all goals (27). *The most in the top flight.

2. Hearts - 10 From corners (3), indirect free-kicks (6*), direct free-kicks (1). Percentage of all goals (32). *The most in the top flight.

3. Livingston - 9 From corners (4), indirect free-kicks (3), direct free-kicks (2). Percentage of all goals (35*). *The highest in the top flight.

4. Motherwell - 9 From corners (5), indirect free-kicks (3), direct free-kicks (1). Percentage of all goals (33).

