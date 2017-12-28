Goal line technology ‘too expensive for Scottish football’

The Scottish Professional Football League has claimed that goal line technology is simply too expensive for Scottish football to implement.

• READ MORE - Neil Lennon brands no goal call against Hearts ‘a disgrace’ The league body took the step of issuing a statement in response to comments made by Hibs boss Neil Lennon, who said that failure to use video technology was making a ‘mockery’ of Scottish football.

Jon McLaughlin watches on as Oli Shaw (left) sees his flicked effort adjudged not to have crossed the goal-line. Picture: SNS Group

His comments came after Hibs striker Oli Shaw scored a first half goal against Hearts that wasn’t given. Replays on television showed that the ball had clearly crossed the line but neither linesman Sean Carr nor referee Steven McLean gave the goal.

An incensed Lennon said after the match: “It’s a goal, it’s well over the line, everyone can see it - and you can tell by the way the ball comes out at the angle it does.

“I know we’re on about video refereeing. Sky are here, if the fourth official goes and looks at a monitor he can say: ‘By the way, that’s a goal’.

“It is a huge game. It’s live on TV and it’s making a mockery of the game sometimes.”

But an SPFL spokesman said: “Goal line technology has been a proven aid to referee decision-making where it has been installed around the world and is a very good example of technology enhancing the game.

“In common with most other leagues outside the most wealthy in Europe, however, goal line technology remains unaffordable for the SPFL.

“It would cost millions of pounds to install this technology at all Ladbrokes Premiership grounds.”

• READ MORE - Five talking points from Hearts 0-0 Hibs