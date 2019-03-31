‘Get rid of him tomorrow’: Fans react to Alfredo Morelos’ red card at Celtic

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been sent off for the fifth time this season after receiving a straight red card in the Old Firm derby over an incident with Celtic skipper Scott Brown. Here’s what fans of both clubs had to say about it on social media.

WHAT RANGERS FANS SAID

@RealCFrampton: Morelos is an idiot.

@Dubai_Ger: Morelos has nobody but himself to blame for that and he must have known it would happen - Broon is a sneaky wee s**** and certainly not the hard man he thinks he is.

@Dan1872_: Morelos shouldnt have reacted but Brown’s gone down holding his face for contact to his chest...

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos protests his innocence as Celtic captain Scott Brown lies on the turf. Picture: SNS

@gfgers1872: Said it before and will say it again. Morelos is becoming a liability and I would get rid of him tomorrow. His ability has never been in question but his temperament is petulant. Another doing at parkhead on the cards.

@rchy1872: I usually stick up for Morelos. But this one is on him. He should know that celtic esp brown will wind him up ALL game! He should know this, and respond appropriately.

WHAT CELTIC FANS SAID

@reganrowley_: The smile on Brown’s face as Morelos walks off, priceless! COYBIG.

@HananMatt: Every time I watch the Morelos red and aftermath replay I appreciate big Kris Ajer a little bit more.

@CelticBlog2018: Scott Brown actually laughing ... laughing ... as Morelos goes off. And no wonder. What a complete muppet he is. Morelos: The Movie really did its job in softening those sharp edges right? Make excuses for him now hacks, all of you. Sevco, give him ANOTHER pay rise :)

@CPHamill: Morelos change his ways? He won’t even change that unforgivable lid. Celtic’s MOTM yet again.

@stephenH1888: Morelos asking for VAR on way off....seriously

WHAT JOURNALISTS SAID

@BillRockSport: I was rounded on when I first highlighted the volatility in Morelos, some have called it edge which makes him the player he is. I call it a handicap which has made life difficult for Rangers yet again in a key game, sometimes I hate being right.

@chris_sutton73: Morelos is a liability and has let Gerrard down time and again... Rangers have been better with 10... Superb goal from Edouard.

@murrayf00te: The Morelos red card can - to a degree - be attributed to the club’s senior management trying to deflect from the same player’s antics in the previous derby by fuelling conspiracy theories about BBC bias rather than dealing with the player’s obvious temperament defects.

@TEnglishSport: With that entirely predictable red card for Morelos the Mikael Lustig statistic will survive another day. The Celtic defender has scored more goals against Celtic than Morelos, if an own goal counts. Morelos is a decent player but a very bad professional.