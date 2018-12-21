Former manager believes Rangers should sign Jordan Jones to unlock opponents

Lee McCulloch believes Kilmarnock star Jordan Jones would be the perfect attacker to help Rangers unlock stubborn opponents.

Jordan Jones, right, has been linked with Rangers previously. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side have dominated each of their last two matches - home to Hamilton and away to Hibs - but came away with only one goal over 180 minutes to show for their efforts.

The draw at Easter Road on Wednesday knocked Steven Gerrard’s side from the top of the table and it’s becoming increasingly evident they are overly reliant on Alfredo Morelos to score goals.

Former Rangers captain McCulloch, who managed Jones during his spell in charge of the Rugby Park club, believes the winger is exactly the type of player to alleviate the problem. He also insists they should go after his old Ibrox team-mate Steven Davis.

He said: “When Rangers struggled in the draw against Dundee that’s the type of situation where you need a bit of magic that Jones could provide.

“When teams sit deep against you — and I never went past anyone in my life — you need someone to go and beat two or three players and Jones is tailor made for that.

“He would maybe take a month to settle at Ibrox, but in the long run he’d make Rangers money as well as benefit from him on the pitch.

“Jones is the one who will go past two or three players and maybe open the door for Alfredo Morelos or Kyle Lafferty, so it’s a no-brainer to get him.

“He can also play in behind, but I prefer him out wide where it’s not as congested and it’s just one v one.”

On Davis, he added: “There’s no doubt he could still do a job at Rangers. He’s been at Ibrox before, he’s captained the club and he knows what it’s all about.

“He can play several positions and he’s a fantastic player with great experience. It’s a no-brainer signing.”