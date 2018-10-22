Former England striker open to Celtic or Rangers move

Have your say

Former Aston Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed he’s not interested in a move to Scotland - unless Celtic or Rangers are interested.

Gabby Agbonlahor played for Celtic in a Match For Cancer benefit fixture in September. Picture: SNS

The 32-year-old remains a free agent after leaving his local club, with whom he’d spent 13 years, this past summer.

Agbonlahor revealed he’d received offers from other Scottish Premiership sides but wasn’t interested in moving to a team that doesn’t “excite” him.

He’s also turned down moves to the Championship as he would feel conflicted about squaring off against Villa, leaving him to look abroad for his next employer.

He said: “It’s been a difficult decision. Having been at Villa all my career, I did not want to play for another Championship club

“I appreciate the offers, it just didn’t feel right.

“As for the SPL (sic), unless it’s one of the big couple of clubs, to be honest, that doesn’t excite me.

“I don’t need to chase a deal and will only sign for a club that genuinely excites me.

“I have no interest playing below Championship level so abroad realistically is the likely destination if I decide to make that decision.”