Former Celtic star believes club should sign Hearts striker Steven Naismith

Former Celtic star Davie Provan believes the club should go after Hearts striker Steven Naismith.

Steven Naismith has impressed for Hearts, on loan from Norwich City, this season. Picture: SNS

Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers admitted that he could be in the market for two strikers after off-field issues ruled out Leigh Griffiths for the foreseeable future.

That leaves Frenchman Odsonne Edouard as the only senior striker in the squad and, having sold Moussa Dembele on transfer deadline day, it seems certain that Celtic will at least try to bring in one other attacker this January.

Though Celtic would be unlikely to sign Naismith in January as the 32-year-old is at Tynecastle on a year-long loan from Norwich City, Provan reckons they can do a lot worse than go for the player who is out of contract in the summer.

Writing in his column for the Scottish Sun on Sunday, he wrote: “Previously, Celtic lost to Zenit St Petersburg in this competition because they wouldn’t spend in the winter.

“More recently the board’s inertia last summer has seen the team go backwards by Rodgers’ own admission.

“What’s it to be this time around? The Hoops board never tires of telling us how much money they’re sitting on.

“It’s time they gave Rodgers some serious backing in Europe. One look at the list of clubs in the draw should have Celtic throwing the kitchen sink at it.

“He could do a lot worse than move for Steven Naismith, out of contract at Hearts this summer.

“Getting the 32-year-old international for nothing would be good business for Celtic if Naisy could handle the hassle.

“But, having been snubbed by Rangers when available at Norwich, he owes them nothing.”