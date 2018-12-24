Five things we learned from the Scottish Premiership weekend

Rangers moved back to within a point of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic after mounting a second-half fightback to kill off St Johnstone in Perth.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal to make it 2-1 at McDiarmid Park. Picture: SNS

Here, Angus Wright looks at five things we learned about Scottish football this weekend.

1. Alfredo Morelos to the rescue but Rangers need more

The only thing that prevented Steven Gerrard’s side from suffering another bout of travel sickness was their Colombian talisman. He extended his tally for the season to 19 goals as his double killed off St Johnstone in Perth for what was just the Light Blues’ fourth away win in the league this term. But Gerrard knows he cannot keep relying on his top scorer to dig his side out of holes and has urged the rest of his squad to replicate their second-half McDiarmid Park showing for the full 90 minutes as they prepare for two crucial games before the Hogmanay bells against Hibernian and Celtic.

2. Mikey Johnston is the new kid in town

The 19-year-old winger came off the bench against Motherwell on Wednesday night to score his first goal for Celtic in the 3-0 win. The youth academy player went one better in the Premiership game against Dundee at Parkhead on Saturday. With Odsonne Edouard out injured and Leigh Griffiths sidelined with personal issues, the youngster was the Hoops’ only recognised centre-forward but belied his lack of experience as he grabbed a brace. Two impressive finishes suggest he is every bit a top prospect.

3. Sam Cosgrove is the new Duncan Ferguson

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes likened Englishman Cosgrove to former Dundee United, Rangers and Everton targetman Duncan Ferguson after watching him gun down Hearts. Cosgrove made it six goals in his last four games as he sealed a 2-0 win which took the Dons up to second place. It’s been a slow start for the former Carlisle man in the Granite City bit McInnes feels the 22-year-old is blossoming into a striker to be feared.

4. Florian Kamberi is on borrowed time at Hibs

The Swiss striker was a major hit at Easter Road during last season’s loan stint from Grasshopper Club Zurich but since making the move permanent in the summer, his standing in the eyes of Neil Lennon has slipped. The Leith boss has now warned Kamberi he needs to buck up his ideas after watching him have a woeful penalty saved during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Livingston. Lennon showed his ruthless streak last January when he axed frontmen Anthony Stokes and Simon Murray and says he is prepared to do the same with Kamberi unless he shows a willingness to improve.

5. Motherwell face a dogfight

The Steelmen had the chance to move 12 points clear of danger but they lacked creativity against St Mirren and Simeon Jackson’s goal earned the Buddies a crucial win which cut the deficit on their hosts to six. Motherwell face huge games against Kilmarnock and Hamilton before the break.