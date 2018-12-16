Five things we learned from the Scottish Premiership weekend

Rangers moved back to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership after edging out Hamilton, while Celtic fell back below Kilmarnock after their Easter Road slip-up.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic and Rangers eye former Real Madrid striker | Everton ace to replace Ejaria? | Alfredo Morelos ‘misunderstood’

Here, Angus Wright looks at five things we learned about Scottish football this weekend:

Rangers’ need for more cutting edge growing ever more apparent

Steven Gerrard’s team may have grabbed the win that takes them back to the top of the table but they did not make it easy for themselves. Although they racked up 22 corners, the only goal they could muster came just three minutes in. Daniel Candeias’ early winner is the first goal the Light Blues have managed from open play in six games and with tricky fixtures against Hibs and St Johnstone away, before the Easter Road men and Celtic visit Ibrox all before the New Year, they will have to sharpen up in front of goal if they want to maintain their title push.

Celtic need to replenish striking options

Celtic finished their 2-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road without a recognised striker. With Leigh Griffiths having dropped out of football to deal with personal issues, Odsonne Edouard was again asked to lead the line for the Parkhead side. However, when he was replaced by Mikey Johnston after 73 minutes - following goals from Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi for the home side - the Hoops were left without a hit-man and manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he will be looking to help the French striker when the January transfer window opens.

Sam Cosgrove has found his goalscoring touch

The 22-year-old doubled his tally for the season this week in the space of two matches as strikes against Livingston in midweek and St Mirren on Saturday helped Aberdeen to two wins and took him to four for the campaign. Derek McInnes had asked for more from his forwards earlier in the week and they have delivered, with Stevie May also on target in Paisley.

Motherwell have a penalty specialist in goal

Mark Gillespie has proved very capable since stepping in following Trevor Carson was ruled out for the season though illness. The former Carlisle and Walsall goalkeeper made an excellent penalty save from Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths earlier this month and an even better one from St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy on Saturday.

Livingston are getting even better

Many people expected the play-off winners to tail off after taking the Premiership by storm in the opening months of the season. But a 5-0 win over Hearts marked a new high for Gary Holt’s team, who have now won as many home games as Celtic. Ryan Hardie’s return to fitness has given them a new dimension up front as he took his tally to three goals in two matches since his comeback.