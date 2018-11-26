Five things we learned from the Scottish Premiership weekend

Celtic moved clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 3-0 win at Hamilton while Rangers jumped into second after matching that scoreline against Livingston.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic star unsure of future | Rangers ace calls on Solanke to sign | fans perplexed by Sportscene blunder

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths celebrates his late goal against Hamilton. Pic: SNS/Craig Williamson

Here are five other things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Leigh Griffiths is back

The Celtic striker had been barely been spotted since withdrawing from the Scotland squad last month to work on his fitness and there was intense speculation over his future. But the forward returned from illness and injury to fire a trademark free-kick in his first appearance in seven weeks.

Adam Hammill can be a match-winner for St Mirren

The former Barnsley winger has only made six appearances since signing for St Mirren but he is now their top goalscorer with three after hitting a spectacular double against Hearts. Oran Kearney expects the 30-year-old to get even better after his goals secured the St Mirren manager’s first three points in Scotland.

There is life at the bottom of the table

St Mirren and Dundee looked destined to fight it out between themselves at the foot of the table, certainly until the January transfer window, but they both followed up their draw with each other in positive fashion. Saints’ win over Hearts and Dundee’s comeback point against Hibernian served as a warning to Hamilton, who are now only two points above the Buddies.

Gareth McAuley can add calmness to the Rangers defence

There will be stiffer tests than the visit of a Livingston team missing four strikers but the Northern Ireland centre-back impressed on his first Rangers start. Manager Steven Gerrard declared the 38-year-old his man of the match after a 3-0 win.

Danny Johnson can expect a run of starts

The former Gateshead striker took his Motherwell tally to six goals after being handed his sixth start for the club. Johnson was rewarded for his patience by grabbing a double against Aberdeen in his first start for two months.