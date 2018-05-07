Five things we learned from the Scottish Premiership weekend

Rangers strengthened their hand in the race for a top-three finish with a late 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in their first game since the announcement that Steven Gerrard will take over as manager this summer.

David Bates celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game as Rangers defeat Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS

Here, Angus Wright takes a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

New Rangers boss Gerrard will be ruing David Bates’ departure

The Hamburg-bound defender scored a late winner against Kilmarnock on his first appearance since injuring ankle ligaments against Celtic in March. As well as being the goal hero, his return immediately handed Gers a look of solidity that was so badly missing during two recent Old Firm humiliations.

Ross County are in the last-chance saloon

The bottom side could only muster a 1-1 draw in a tense encounter against Partick Thistle. With two fixtures remaining, the Staggies are two points behind the Jags and five behind Hamilton. Co-manager Steven Ferguson admitted two wins are required to have a chance of survival.

Dundee are safe

A 1-0 win over Hamilton means the Taysiders cannot be automatically relegated and are six points and nine goals better off than second-bottom Partick Thistle. Dundee travel to Ross County on Tuesday before finishing the campaign against Thistle and only a remarkable turnaround would see them finish in the play-off position.

Hearts fans can look forward to Steven MacLean’s arrival

Hearts supporters might have been sceptical about the 35-year-old’s signing, especially after manager Craig Levein raised his lack of pace and knee problems when explaining the thinking behind his recruitment. But the St Johnstone forward gave a timely reminder of his penalty-box prowess when netting a hat-trick against Motherwell in his final appearance for the club.

Celtic without duo for Scottish Cup final

Another routine win for Celtic was marred by injury to Odsonne Edouard, which looks set to rule him out of the Cup final in two weeks. With the Hoops already 2-1 up, the striker pulled up with a hamstring injury which is likely to keep him out of the rest of the campaign, while Charly Musonda is not expected back this season after Brendan Rodgers revealed he had suffered a shoulder injury and return to Chelsea. There was however good news as Moussa Dembele made a goalscoring return before he was taken off as a precaution.

