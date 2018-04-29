Five things we learned from the Ladbrokes Premiership weekend

Celtic wrapped up their seventh straight Ladbrokes Premiership title with a sensational 5-0 mauling of Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Here, Angus Wright takes a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

1. Hoops’ place on Scottish football’s throne has never been safer

In general, Brendan Rodgers’ men have not quite hit the heights they managed last year during their undefeated sweep to the domestic treble. But what they have proven with their latest stunning derby triumph is that when they need to go up a gear, no-one in Scotland is capable of halting them. Even without talisman Moussa Dembele, they were able to rip apart their rivals. Odsonne Edouard proved he was a more than handy replacement with a brace, and the only surprise was that the champions did not add more goals to their tally after seeing James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor all net. Still their 5-0 win was good enough to go down as the Parkhead side’s biggest ever Old Firm league win.

2. Steven Gerrard can be forgiven for having second thoughts

According to club sources, former Liverpool and England skipper Gerrard is close to agreeing a deal to become the next Rangers boss but after seeing the Light Blues ripped to shreds once again, it would be little surprise if he decides against the move north. Rangers are a side who need to be overhauled from top to bottom but that is easier said than done with Dave King’s board continuing to prop up the loss-making Ibrox operation and up against a Celtic side who have raked in around £55million in Champions League cash over the past two years. Money talks in Scottish football and that might just persuade Gerrard to reconsider.

3. Edouard ready to replace Moussa Dembele

With talisman Dembele out injured Rodgers faced a dilemma over who to start up top - Edouard or Leigh Griffiths. He went with the on-loan Paris St Germain striker and got his reward as the 20-year-old put on a stunning display. His close-range finish for the opener may have been simple, but his next for goal number two was clinical perfection. With Dembele likely to be the subject of summer interest from down south Rodgers has the comfort of knowing he has a ready-made replacement in Edouard, so long as a deal can be struck to make his move permanent.

4. Kris Boyd deserves his player of the year nomination

The 34-year-old Kilmarnock striker is enjoying an Indian summer. The former Rangers player scored his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season in the 5-3 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday. His first was a trademark poacher’s goal from close range, the second a terrific free-kick from 25 yards. In true striker’s style, he refused to allow two good chances that he missed affect his confidence. Boyd has been shortlisted for the PFA Scotland player of the year award and will surely also be in contention for the Scottish Football Writers’ award.

5. Motherwell and St Johnstone are safe

There was little question of either of the teams in seventh and eighth place dropping into the relegation fight but stranger things have happened in the top flight - Hibs only took one point from their final nine games in 2014 on their slide from top-six challengers to being relegated. So Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson admitted he would sleep easier after a 2-1 victory over Dundee secured their top-flight status, while a point against Partick Thistle was enough for Saints.