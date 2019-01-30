Five further Scottish Premiership fixtures selected for TV coverage

There will be eight Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures broadcast throughout March and the first week of April after the SPFL announced another five TV selections.

READ MORE - What the 12 Scottish Premiership teams need to do before the transfer window closes

Hibs lost on their last visit to Livingston in September. Picture: SNS

Celtic and Rangers will both be on three times in total. In addition to hosting their rivals in the next Old Firm contest, Celtic will see their trips to Dundee and St Mirren shown live.

It will be the second time in a space of a month that St Mirren will invite in the broadcasters, as their meeting with Kilmarnock on 11 March has now been moved to a Monday night.

In addition to their match with Rangers on 8 March, Hibs will find themselves on Friday night football once again later in the month as they travel to Livingston. They will also travel to rivals Hearts the following weekend for the third Edinburgh derby of the season, which will be screened by BT Sport.

The last game to be announced is Rangers’ visit to Motherwell on 7 April.

Full details of the latest selections...

Mon 11 Mar: St Mirren v Kilmarnock, 7.45pm (Sky Sports)

Sun 17 Mar: Dundee v Celtic, 12.30pm (Sky Sports)

Fri 29 Mar: Livingston v Hibs, 7.45pm (BT Sport)

Wed 03 Apr: St Mirren v Celtic, 7.45pm (BT Sport)

Sun 07 Apr: Motherwell v Rangers, 12.30pm (Sky Sports)