Fans react on Twitter after Andrew Dallas awards four Rangers penalties

Rangers were able to defeat St Mirren 4-0 at Ibrox on Saturday evening to pull within three points of rivals Celtic at the top of the table.

The hosts netted three times from the spot during the game after referee Andrew Dallas awarded four penalties, one of which was missed by Light Blues captain James Tavernier, who netted another two while Jermain Defoe tucked away another.

In response, Scottish football Twitter was awash with fans expressing their opinion on the official’s performance.

@leesloan92: “Andrew Dallas was the ref yesterday, the same Andrew Dallas that gave Celtic a penalty they shouldn’t have got in the league cup final. If he’s a Rangers fan he’s not a very good one.”

@Glasgowbud1965: “BREAKING: Andrew Dallas will be up in front of his bosses this week, he will be questioned as to why he never gave the Rangers a fifth penalty...”

St Mirren players appeal to Andrew Dallas after Rangers were award another penalty. Picture: SNS

@OMurchadha61: “After Jim Farry, Hugh Dallas, Brian McGinley, Jim McCluskey, Bob Valentine and John Beaton why do Celtic fans actually think the @ScottishFA will do anything re Andrew Dallas and his ‘penalties’. The bias isn’t even hidden now. #operationstopthe10”

@hoselrocketeer: “I slipped in the shower this morning and Andrew Dallas awarded me a penalty.”

@xxp123: “@ScottishFA how can you possibly let Andrew Dallas referee another game? Your organisation is a joke. Everyone is laughing at you #sortitout.”

@DominicOliver82: “If there is any integrity left in Scottish football the @spfl will bring in an independent body to analyze refereeing, incompetence and potential corruption within the game. I’m also officially calling for Andrew Dallas to be put on gardening leave until further notice #Celtic.”

@KieranKane: “I’m going to put this out there! Andrew Dallas will referee the Celtic Rangers game at CP!”

@startsatseven: “To be fair to Andrew Dallas, his 25 per cent strike rate of correct penalty decisions yesterday is up a staggering 23% on the Premiership average.”

@ETimsNet: “Following the classic “Johns got Tourettes”..BBC Scotland proudly present “Andrew has Bluerettes”. See brave Andrew Dallas go through life shouting out random phrases like “Penalty!”..”Clear cut”..”You okay Mr Defoe?” and the classic “This one’s for you Dad!”

@CamiKool92: “If I was a St. Mirren fan I’d be bewildered as to why my team is not voicing its opinion strongly and merely accepting at how s**** Andrew Dallas is at refereeing.”

@Sarcastic__Bob: “It’s 8am and I haven’t seen any pictures of Andrew Dallas in a pub yet! That’s when the real meltdown starts.”

@CamiKool92: “There will be no repercussions and I now expect Andrew Dallas to officiate again in a SPL game within coming weeks. Anyone watching that back would see how much of a joke it’s making of Scottish football.”

@BazCast3K: “Is that the same Andrew Dallas that awarded Celtic a penalty in league cup final when incident was about 6 feet out the box?”

@tweed2705: “Hearing Andrew Dallas has made himself a night time cup of tea and a bite of supper. Even managed to do all that without giving Rangers a soft penalty.”

@letsdothehuddle: “So after Andrew Dallas nailed his place in @chris_sutton73 team of the week it means only 10 places left for everyone else this weekend.”