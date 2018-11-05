Fan interaction part and parcel of the game, says Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd insists the recent spate of coin-throwing and crowd disorder incidents in Scottish football should not prevent players from interacting with fans.

The veteran Kilmarnock striker celebrated his goal against Aberdeen at Rugby Park on Sunday by poking fun at the visiting support who had taunted him about his physical condition.

The Dons fans had the last laugh as their side hit back to win the game 2-1 and Boyd took their response in good part. He believes engaging with rival supporters should not be discouraged, despite the current furore over coins thrown at Hibs manager Neil Lennon and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

“I’ve always been one to say that you need banter,” said Boyd. “People are paying good money to watch football and banter is part of it. My celebration was just a bit of banter that’s been running for a wee while between myself and the Aberdeen fans.

“The problem is when it gets out of control as it did at Tynecastle, St Mirren and also at Livingston earlier in the season. That is when it oversteps the mark.

“But if you give out a bit of banter then you need to take it back.

“Nothing was lobbed in my direction on Sunday – I wish it was a pie to be honest! Seriously, I didn’t consider not celebrating after what had happened because I don’t think you can really plan a reaction to scoring.

“For me it was good to get back on the scoresheet and put my team ahead. You want to celebrate that and two or three idiots won’t stop players doing that.

“We need to remind ourselves it’s one or two people at a game causing the problems. They will be dealt with once they’re caught.”