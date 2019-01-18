Ex-Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran returns to St Johnstone

St Johnstone have secured the re-signing of winger Michael O’Halloran on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Michael O'Halloran has returned to St Johnstone for a third spell. Picture: SNS

The winger returns to the club after failing to make an impact at A-League side Melbourne City following his move from Rangers.

His arrival back in Scottish football comes three years after he left St Johnstone for the Ibrox side in the 2016 January window.

Signed for a fee of around £500,000, O’Halloran couldn’t make the grade in Glasgow and found himself the subject of ire from his own supporters when he attended an Old Firm clash at Hampden in the Celtic end.

O’Halloran shone during his first spell at McDiarmid Park, netting 16 goals in 90 games from midfield and helping the club win the 2014 Scottish Cup.

He then had another impressive stint in Perth after arriving back on loan during the first half of the 2017-18 campaign.