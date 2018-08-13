Ex-Premier League referee has his say on Brown and Naismith incidents

Have your say

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has given his expert opinion on a pair of incidents from Saturday’s match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle.

READ MORE - Steven Naismith and Celtic captain Scott Brown ‘could be cited by SFA’

Steven Naismith and Celtic's Scott Brown battle for possession during Hearts' victory at Tynecastle. Picture: PA

The SFA compliance officer is reportedly reviewing footage of the match, which Hearts won 1-0, with home attacker Steven Naismith and Celtic’s captain Scott Brown in danger of being cited.

Naismith had a kick out at Jonny Hayes as the two lay on the deck following a challenge by the Irishman.

Brown, meanwhile, appeared to catch Naismith with his arm as he looked to shield the ball from his opponent.

Gallagher, appearing on Sky Sports News, felt that neither incident should be punished with a retrospective red card.

With regards to the Naismith kick out, he said: “I don’t want to be knee-jerk because it’s so easy to say stamp or such like.

“He feels aggrieved because Hayes has knocked him down.

“He has a little flick out and what is almost a brush with his studs, to me. It’s not malicious, it’s petulant.

“For me, it’s not worth a red card. It’s not a wise thing to do.”

On Brown’s clash with Naismith, he said: “Again, you always run the risk. But it’s hardly an elbow. It’s a flailing arm.

“His arm has come up and we have to be careful that we do go gung ho and start lashing yellow and red cards about.”

The compliance officer has until 3pm to issue a notice of complaint.