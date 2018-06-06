Ex-Partick Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards set to join Hearts

Hearts are poised to sign Ryan Edwards after agreeing terms with the former Partick Thistle midfielder. The Edinburgh club are also interested in the giant Czech forward David Vanecek.

Edwards should become a Hearts player within the next 48 hours provided there are no late complications. He left Thistle after their relegation from the Scottish Premiership by invoking a release clause in his contract. That freed him to talk to Hearts and the 24-year-old is now close to becoming manager Craig Levein’s eighth summer signing.

Edwards operates as a holding midfielder and joined Thistle in 2015 from the English Championship club Reading.

The Australian youth internationalist is now preparing to join Zdenek Zlamal, Bobby Burns, Ben Garuccio, Steven MacLean, Uche Ikpeazu, Olly Lee and Jake Mulraney as new arrivals at Riccarton.

Vanecek is out of contract at Czech club Teplice in December. Hearts feel he could strengthen their attack but face competition from Sigma Olomouc.

The 27-year-old, who is 6ft 4in tall, can discuss a pre-contract agreement with other clubs next month. Hearts would like an immediate transfer this summer. Failing that, they could move to secure him on a deal for January.