Ex-Hibs and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes agrees deal with Greek club

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has found himself a new club, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Irishman has agreed to join Apollon Smyrnis in the Greek Super League until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old was released from his contract at Hibs last month after a string of off-field incidents eventually wore thin the patience of manager Neil Lennon.

The Hibees boss said of the player earlier this month: “There is a line that I won’t tolerate, and Anthony had plenty of chances not to cross that line.

“We’ve been saying for years [that he’s a talented player], and it’s a shame, but I can’t keep rapping him on the knuckles and saying it’s all right.”

Stokes had returned to Easter Road for a third spell just last summer, signing a two-year contract with the club he helped to victory in the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

