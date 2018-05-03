Ex-Celtic boss: Even Guardiola and Klopp would struggle at Rangers

Former Celtic boss John Barnes has warned Steven Gerrard against taking the manager’s job at Rangers, believing it’s too tough a task for the rookie coach.

Steven Gerrard is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Rangers. Picture: PA

Liverpool legend Gerrard has admitted that he’s held “positive talks” with the Ibrox board and will continue discussions on Thursday.

Barnes had his own disastrous spell as a coach in Glasgow, taking over the reins at Celtic in 1999 and being sacked before the end of the campaign.

While he believes his fellow Anfield alumnus will make a success of himself in the world of management, he feels Ibrox is the wrong place to start.

He told Sky Sports: “Forget about reputation as a player. What many have to understand is, as I mention, Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp or any other great managers going to Rangers at this moment in time, possibly would not be able to turn it around straight away.

“So it’s not because Steven is inexperienced, it’s not because he’s not managed anyone. If he doesn’t challenge Celtic straight away it’s got nothing to do with his ability.”

