editorial image

Every Premiership team ranked in order of TV appearances - Celtic and Rangers way out in front

It is widely accepted in Scottish football that Celtic and Rangers will dominate live television coverage.

By the final day of the season there will have been 59 live Premiership games shown across Sky Sports and BT. Scroll through to see where your team is ranked and how much the Old Firm have dominated.

Live appearances: 3 Against Old Firm: 3

1. St Johnstone (12th)

Live appearances: 3 Against Old Firm: 3
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Live appearances: 4. Against Old Firm: 3.

2. Motherwell (10th=)

Live appearances: 4. Against Old Firm: 3.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Live appearances: 4. Against Old Firm: 3.

3. Hamilton Academical (10th=)

Live appearances: 4. Against Old Firm: 3.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Live appearances: 5. Against Old Firm: 3.

4. Dundee (8th=)

Live appearances: 5. Against Old Firm: 3.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3