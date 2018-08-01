Done deals: every transfer in the Ladbrokes Premiership summer window

Have your say

Aberdeen

Ins: Tomas Cerny (Partick Thistle), Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical), Chris Forrester (Peterborough United), Stephen Gleeson (Ipswich Town).

Loans: Dominic Ball (Rotherham United, loan), Tommie Hoban (Watford, loan).

Outs: Kari Arnason (Víkingur), Nicky Maynard (unattached), Anthony O’Connor (Bradford City), Adam Rooney (Salford City), Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, end of loan), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, end of loan), Ryan Christie (Celtic, end of loan), Chidi Nwakali (Manchester City, end of loan).

Loan: Danny Rogers (Falkirk, loan).

Celtic

Ins: Scott Bain (Dundee), Odsonne Edouard (Paris Saint-Germain).

Outs: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Erik Sviatchenko (FC Midtjylland), Jamie McCart (Inverness CT), Jamie Lindsay (Ross County), Joe Thomson (Dunfermline), Sam Wardrop (Dundee United), Charly Musonda (Chelsea, end of loan), Patrick Roberts (Manchester City, end of loan).

Dundee

Ins: Jean Alassane Mendy (Lokeren), Elton N’Gwatala (Kidderminster), Nathan Ralph (Woking), Jack Hamilton (Hearts), Karl Madianga (unattached).

Outs: Kostadin Gadzhalov (Botev Vratsa), Julen Etxabeguren (Real Unión), Kevin Holt (Pafos FC), Randy Wolters (NEC Nijmegen), Jon Aurtenetxe (SD Amorebieta), Jérémy Malherbe (Panionios), Scott Bain (Celtic), Nicky Low (Derry City), Mark O’Hara (Peterborough United), Simon Murray (Hibernian, end of loan), A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Shrewsbury Town, end of loan).

Loans: James Vincent (Dunfermline, loan), Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline, loan), Kerr Waddell (Greenock Morton, loan), Marcus Haber (Falkirk, loan).

Hamilton Academical

Ins: Aaron Smith (Nottingham Forest), Tom Taiwo (Falkirk), Aaron McGowan (Morecambe FC), Ziggy Gordon (Pogon Siedlce), Alex Penny (Peterborough United), Sam Kelly (Grimsby Town), Lennard Sowah (unattached).

Loans: Mason Bloomfield (Norwich City), Adam Phillips Norwich City).

Outs: Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers), David Templeton (Burton Albion), Kenny van der Weg (KSV Roeselare), Darren Jamieson (Arbroath), Daniel Redmond (The New Saints), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Georgios Sarris (unattached), Xavier Tomas (unattached), Antonio Rojano (unattached).

Heart of Midlothian

Ins: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Steven MacLean (St. Johnstone), Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT), Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle), Oliver Bozanic (Melbourne City), Benjamin Garuccio (Adelaide United), Peter Haring (SV Ried), Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United), Olly Lee (Luton Town), Bobby Burns (Glenavon), Zdenek Zlámal (FC Zlin), Kevin Silva (unattached) David Vanecek (FK Teplice - arrives in January).

Loan: Steven Naismith (Norwich City).

Outs: Prince Buaben (unattached), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland), Jack Hamilton (Dundee), Angus Beith (Inverness CT), Ally Roy (Derry City), Nikolay Todorov (unattached), Joaquim Adao (Sion, end of loan), David Milinkovic (Foggia, end of loan), Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United, end of loan), Connor Randall (Liverpool, end of loan).

Loans: Andy Irving (Falkirk), Euan Henderson (Montrose), Conor Sammon (Motherwell).

Hibernian

Ins: Florian Kamberi (Grasshoppers), Stephen Mallan (Barnsley).

Loan: Adam Bogdan (Liverpool).

Outs: Simon Murray (Bidvest Wits), Cammy Bell (Partick Thistle), Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland), Callum Crane (Livingston), Scott Allan (Celtic, end of loan), Brandon Barker (Manchester City, end of loan), Jamie Maclaren (SV Darmstadt 98, end of loan), Faycal Rherras (Mechelen, end of loan).

Kilmarnock

Ins: Stuart Findlay (Newcastle United), Ross Millen (Queen’s Park).

Loan: Mikael Ndjoli (Bournemouth)

Outs: Leo Fasan (Falkirk), Gordon Greer, Dean Hawkshaw, Youssouf Mulumbu, Alex Samizadeh, Steven Smith, Brad Spencer (all unattached), Jasko Keranovic (West Bromwich Albion, end of loan), Aaron Simpson (Wolverhampton Wanderers, end of loan), Aaron Tshibola (Aston Villa, end of loan).

Livingston

Ins: Kenny Miller (Rangers), Callum Crane (Hibs), Cameron Blues (Falkirk), Steven Saunders (The New Saints), Ricki Lamie (Morton), Craig Sibbald (Falkirk), Liam Kelly (Rangers), Ross Stewart (St Mirren).

Loans: Ryan Hardie (Rangers), Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon).

Outs: Gregor Buchanan (Morton), Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline), Josh Mullin (Ross County), Dylan Mackin (Falkirk FC), Neil Alexander (Retired), Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical, end of loan), Adam Frizzell (Kilmarnock, end of loan), Jordan Thompson (Rangers, end of loan).

Motherwell

Ins: Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Plymouth Argyle), Alex Rodriguez (Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe), Danny Johnson (Gateshead), Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United), Mark Gillespie (Walsall), Neil McLaughlin (Partick Thistle).

Loan: Conor Sammon (Hearts).

Outs: Russell Griffiths (AFC Fylde), Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk FC), Ross MacLean (Morton), Luke Watt (unattached), Ellis Plummer (unattached).

Loans: Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle), Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic), Ross MacLean (Greenock Morton), Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).

Rangers

Ins: Allan McGregor (Hull City), Connor Goldson (Brighton), Jamie Murphy (Brighton), Nikola Katic (Slaven Belupo), Scott Arfield (Burnley), Jon Flanagan (Liverpool).

Loans: Ryan Kent (Liverpool), Ovie Ejaria (Liverpool), Umar Sadiq (Roma), Lassana Coulibaly (Angers).

Outs: Kenny Miller (Livingston), Bruno Alves (Parma), Fábio Cardoso (Santa Clara), Jordan Thompson (Blackpool), Harry Forrester (Tractor Sazi), David Bates (Hamburg), Liam Kelly (Livingston), Michael O’Halloran (Melbourne City), Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest, end of loan), Dalcio (Benfica, end of loan), Sean Goss (Queen’s Park Rangers, end of loan), Russell Martin (Norwich City, end of loan).

Loans: Joe Dodoo (Blackpool), Jason Holt (Fleetwood Town), Eduardo Herrera (Santos Laguna), Carlos Pena (Necaxa), Ryan Hardie (Livingston).

St Johnstone

Ins: Tony Watt (unattached), Drey Wright (Colchester United), Matty Kennedy (Cardiff City).

Loan: Conor Mitchell (Burnley).

Outs: Chris Millar (Morton), Alan Mannus (Shamrock Rovers), Steven MacLean (Hearts), Keith Watson (Ross County), Ben McKenzie (unattached), Denny Johnstone (Colchester United, end of loan), Matty Willock (Manchester United, end of loan), George Williams (Fulham, end of loan).

St Mirren

Ins: Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle), Cody Cooke (Truro City), Jim Kellermann (Aldershot Town), Jeff King (Bolton Wanderers), Josh Heaton (Darlington), Cole Kpekawa (unattached).

Loans: Danny Rogers (Aberdeen), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Matty Willock (Manchester United).

Outs: Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic), Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers), Gavin Reilly (Bristol Rovers), Stelios Dimitriou (Ross County), Harry Davis (Grimsby Town), Josh Todd (Queen of the South), Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians), Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline), Ross Stewart (Livingston), Gary Irvine (unattached), Massimo Donati (Retired), John Sutton (Retired), Mark Hill (Celtic, end of loan), Lewis Morgan (Celtic, end of loan), Liam Smith (Heart of Midlothian, end of loan).

