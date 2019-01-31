Done deal: Dundee sign Scott Wright on loan from Aberdeen

Dundee have completed the loan signing of Aberdeen’s Scott Wright.

The 21-year-old becomes the Dens Park side’s third signing of deadline day, joining defender Ryan McGowan and midfielder Ethan Robson in signing until the end of the season.

Wright has featured 18 times this season for the Dons, most recently in the club’s Scottish Cup fourth round replay win over Stenhousemuir.

He told afc.co.uk: “I am looking forward to going down there and getting started. “I will hopefully come back a better player for Aberdeen. The manager has said to me that is the bigger picture.

“I speak to the manager regularly and we have spoken about me going out on loan. We both came to the agreement that this is the best solution for me just now.

“It will be different as I’ve been with the club since I was a young boy, but it will be a good experience for me and all part of my football education.

“You can always improve as a footballer and I will work hard at Dundee to do that.”

The attacker has made more than 50 appearances for the Dons, scoring four times. Dons boss Derek McInnes sees the loan spell as being beneficial for the player’s development.

He said: “I think it’s the right move for Scott at this stage and a great opportunity for him to gain experience which will be invaluable in his future AFC career.

“The hope is he’ll come back to us fully equipped to deal with the demands of our team.”