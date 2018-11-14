Dolly Menga accepts ban for headbutting Celtic’s Ryan Christie

Have your say

Livingston striker Dolly Menga has accepted a two-game ban for aiming a headbutt at Celtic forward Ryan Christie.

The Angolan was caught on camera motioning his head into the face of the Hoops player during Sunday’s 0-0 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston's Dolly Menga comes head to head with Celtic's Ryan Christie. Picture: SNS

The episode was missed by referee Kevin Clancy but Menga has now been punished after the incident was raised by Scottish Football Association compliance officer Clare Whyte.

Under Hampden fast track disciplinary complaints procedure, the incident was reviewed by three former referees who all agreed it merited a red card and Menga has now accepted the charge of violent conduct.

The 25-year-old will now miss Livi’s next two games against Rangers and Motherwell.