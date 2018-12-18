Derke McInnes: Let’s make it four wins on trot against Hearts

Have your say

Derek McInnes praised his in-form Aberdeen team for maintaining recent momentum with a 5-1 thrashing of Dundee, writes Alan Pattullo.

The Pittodrie side easily dealt with the Dark Blues thanks to braces from Sam Cosgrove and Andrew Considine and a goal from teenager Connor McLennan.

Calvin Miller scored his first senior goal but it could not prevent Dundee sinking back to the bottom of the league.

While still in fourth place prior to tonight’s fixtures, Aberdeen are now on 33 points from 18 games and lie only a point behind leaders Rangers in a tightly packed top end of the table.

McInnes has challenged his players to make it four wins in a row when they face Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday.

“I’d rather be top but considering where we were, we set ourselves a task and target before Livingston to win all four games,” he said.

“We felt it was important to hit the 36 point mark after 19 games. It’s the halfway