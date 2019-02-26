Daryl Horgan happy to ‘drift’ as Hibs strive for consistency

Daryl Horgan believes new manager Paul Heckingbottom has quickly implemented a system that is getting the best out of several key Hibs players.

The Easter Road side struggled to generate continuity of team selection and formation under Neil Lennon in the first half of the season. But Heckingbottom has selected the same starting line-up for both of his matches in charge and deployed the team in a 4-4-2 formation, with the wide players – Horgan and Stevie Mallan – given freedom to drift inside.

Horgan, pictured, who was deployed in a central role on occasions in the first half of the season, has started both of the victories over Hamilton Accies and Dundee under Heckingbottom and is enjoying the new manager’s approach.

“We’ve all kind of played well, as a team, and the position he’s put me in, I enjoy playing,” said Horgan. “It’s starting left and drifting a bit, which seems to suit. The way we’ve played helps, with bodies in the box for crosses, set up to counter.”

With five goals and nine assists to his name, Horgan believes he is gradually getting closer to the personal level he wants.

“I think I’m getting there,” he said. “There is room for improvement in a lot of aspects of my game, but that will come down the line. I’m enjoying it so far.”

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon was one of manager Tommy Wright’s first recruits in 2013 and he signed an extended contract last week.

The 29-year-old said: “There is a lot of stability here – manager, personnel, staff – it’s all been the same and it’s great to have that stability while bringing in new faces every now and then to give the team a lift. I have really enjoyed it here.”

That stability contrasts to Wotherspoon’s time at Hibs, where he played under three managers in four seasons, and three further managers have come and gone since then.

He added: “I have watched a couple of their games on TV and they have obviously had a lift from the new manager coming in. But we have beaten them already this season so we will look to do that again.”