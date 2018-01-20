Chris Sutton: Celtic need quality not cast-offs like Rangers

Chris Sutton has called on Celtic fans to be patient in the January transfer window as the club are shopping in a different market than their rivals.

Russell Martin has mvoed to Rangers after being out the picture at Norwich City. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Sutton praised the recruitment of both Heart of Midlothian and Rangers but noted that the players they have signed have been cast-offs.

“To my eye this has been a cracking window for Scottish football so far,” said in his Daily Record column.

“Rangers have done some fine business with the acquisitions of Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin.

“Rangers are also right to have signed these boys on loan. They simply cannot afford to go dishing out long-term deals when Graeme Murty only has an agreement to the end of the season.

“Hearts fans are also right to feel excited because they have pulled off a fine capture with the signing of Steven Naismith.”

However the ex-Celtic striker said his former club need to shop in a completely different market and shouldn’t follow in the footseps of their rivals.

Brendan Rodgers has added German centre-back Marvin Compper and St Mirren wideman Lewis Morgan, who has remained on loan at the Buddies.

“Sure Rodgers could go and pick up cast-offs, unwanted players and those stuck on the fringes at clubs.

“After all, that’s the market Murphy, Martin, Cummings, Goss and Naismith came from.

“For all they will improve Rangers and Hearts, they were unwanted at their clubs and deemed surplus to requirements.

“That’s not criticism, it’s fact.

“Rodgers says he’s looking for quality. If you are trying to improve a team that has won the last four trophies out of four, went 69 domestic games unbeaten and made the Champions League group stage in the past two seasons, you might have to pay out and you might have to wait.”

