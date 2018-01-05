Chris Sutton: A Rangers fan once tried to run me over

Ex-Celtic star Chris Sutton has revealed that a Rangers fan once tried to run him over - though he insists it was “light-hearted”.

Chris Sutton works as a pundit for BT Sport. Picture: John Devlin

The outspoken pundit is known for his forthright views in his role on BT Sport’s coverage of Scottish football.

He’s not hesitated in giving both barrels to Rangers over recent seasons as they’ve failed to challenge Celtic at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

This has often made him public enemy No.1 with the Ibrox support, though Sutton is happy to brush off the hatred.

He told FourFourTwo: “Has a Rangers fan ever confronted me? Yes, I had someone try to run me over, but these things happen… it was good and light-hearted!

“What I like about Glasgow is that people will tell you what they think. It’s not always what you want to hear but they’re forthright and upfront.

“I get a bit of stick from Rangers fans, but most of them end up agreeing with me – like over Mark Warburton and Pedro Caixinha, although they’ll never admit it.”

