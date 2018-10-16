Celtic want Neil Lennon to succeed Brendan Rodgers, claims former star

Members of the Celtic hierarchy want Hibs boss Neil Lennon to replace Brendan Rodgers when the popular Parkhead manager moves on, according to former star Charlie Nicholas.

Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

The Sky Sports pundit made the claim in an article with the Daily Star, where he said that although he’d welcome the appointment, he remains sceptical that it will actually happen.

Lennon led Celtic for four years between 2010 and 2014, where he won three Scottish titles and a Scottish Cup.

After a tough spell with Bolton Wanderers, he returned to Scottish football to take charge of Hibs, leading the Easter Road side to the Scottish Championship crown before a fourth-place finish in their first season back in the top flight.

Nicholas, speaking ahead of Celtic’s trip to Hibs on Saturday, was quoted as saying: “There are some inside Parkhead who see Neil Lennon as a live candidate to replace Brendan Rodgers when the time comes for him to move on.

“I can’t see it happening. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have huge admiration for Lennon as a boss. I love the way he wears his heart on his sleeve and demands the same from his players. Celtic have been warned.”