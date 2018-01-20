Celtic target Jack Hendry left out of Dundee squad

Neil McCann has left Celtic target Jack Hendry out the Dundee squad for the club’s William Hill Scottish Cup fixture with Inverness CT.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic Park with reports Dundee had rejected a six-figure bid from Celtic.

However it was confirmed by McCann at his pre-match press conference on Friday that the club had not yet received any bids for the players but he admitted there had been interest.

Hendry’s exclusion from the Dundee team, having progressed to become a key performer, fuels speculation that the club are not playing him so that he is not cup tied.

The 22-year-old was signed on a free contract from Wigan during the summer and has impressed with both his physicality and ability and composure in possession.

