Celtic set to sign Chelsea’s Charly Musonda on loan - reports

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Charly Musonda on loan from Chelsea.

The club have been linked with the 21-year-old attacking midfielder in different transfer windows but Brendan Rodgers is set to land his target, according to the Daily Mail.

Musonda, who has featured seven times for Chelsea’s first-team this season, will sign an 18-month-deal, similar to that of Patrick Roberts in his first spell at Celtic Park.

Despite late interest in the player from La Liga side Leganes, who knocked Real Madrid out the Copa del Rey during the week, Celtic are confident of completing the deal next week.

The Belgian Under-21 international moved to Chelsea in 2012 from Anderlecht’s youth system and spent a year on loan at Real Betis.

• READ MORE: Neil McCann: Dundee rejected ‘very low’ Celtic offer for Jack Hendry

Charly Musonda is set to make the switch to Chelsea. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He has been in and around the first-team squad but has not been able to force himself into the team regularly.

However he has a deal until June 2022 with Celtic seen as a place to aid his development.

His signing would fulfil the creative player Rodgers has been on the look out for.

• READ MORE: Celtic winger Scott Sinclair wary of forward-thinking Hibs