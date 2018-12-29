Celtic’s Ryan Christie hopes to savour another celebration at Ibrox

As Ryan Christie prepares for his first Celtic start in the derby fixture like no other for his club, there is no need for the attacker to conjure up mental images of what it would be like to score the winner against Rangers and run to the small corner that will be the only section housing visiting fans today. He has feasted over actual pictures of such an event.

In May 2017, then on loan with Aberdeen, Christie headed a winner in a 2-1 success that brought the Dons their first win at the ground in 26 years. “It was really good so I have good memories of going to Ibrox,” said the 23 year old, who grimaces at the memory of being sent off there in a 3-0 loss with Aberdeen a year ago.

“That win was just a brilliant occasion. There were a few really good photographs from the celebrations in that corner as I scored up that end and they actually ended up going up on one of the walls in Pittodrie.

“It’s just a brilliant photo of us and all the fans in that wee corner. That night was pretty special for Aberdeen as they hadn’t won there in so long.

“It would be nice to get another photo celebrating in that wee corner. These are the games where you want to make an impact as they are the ones that count for so many supporters around the world.

“If you can turn up and have a good game on this occasion it puts you in a special place with all the fans. We’ll try and win it for the fans who can’t be there.

“We know there will be a limited support but we know there will be so many Celtic fans watching it at home and all across the world. We know how much it means to everybody. We feel that too. We’re desperate to go there and get a result.”