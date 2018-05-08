Celtic poke fun at Dave King by advertising pack of cards on Twitter

Have your say

Celtic have poked fun at Dave King over comments made by the Rangers chairman in the press.

Rangers chairman Dave King. Picture: PA

The Ibrox chief claimed it would only take one league title going the way of his side and Celtic will fold “like a pack of cards”.

He was speaking after successfully recruiting Steven Gerrard as the club’s next manager as they look to stop Celtic’s domination in Scottish football before their title count reaches ten in a row.

As expected, Celtic supporters were not impressed by King’s comments and took to social media to argue against the logic.

One supporter called for the official Celtic shop to advertise playing cards, which the shop duly responded to.

“Celtic Playing Cards available in-store and online,” read the tweet. The accompanying picture also showed the joker card.

The post has so far been retweeted over 100 times by appreciative fans.

