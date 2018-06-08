Celtic legend Henrik Larsson turns down Livingston job

Henrik Larsson has turned down the opportunity to become the new Livingston manager according to the Daily Record.

The Celtic legend was approached by the West Lothian club via his representative to replace David Hopkin as the boss of the top-flight new boys.

However, Larsson, who was last managing Helsingborg in his native Sweden in 2016, has no interest in the position.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant role, including Larsson’s former Celtic teeam mate John Hartson who has been coaching the strikers at the club, and Kenny Miller as a possible player/manager.

Hopkin’s well-thought of assistant David Martindale is to present a list of possible candidates to the board.

