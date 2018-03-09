Celtic fans told not to hang banners over Ibrox advertising

Celtic fans have been asked to refrain from hanging banners and flags over advertising boards at Ibrox.

Celtic fans in the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Away supporters will fill the Broomland Stand during Sunday’s match between the two clubs as Rangers look to cut the gap at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

In the past, supporters in the upper tier have been known to drape Celtic banners and flags over the edge, which can obscure the names and logos of the home side’s sponsors.

In anticipation of this problem recurring this weekend, Rangers have contacted Celtic to request that the hoardings are left uncovered for the duration of the match.

The Parkhead club’s supporter liason officer tweeted out the message: “Info for Sunday. The host club has asked that Celtic fans refrain from hanging banners from the top tier which covers advertising following requests from their sponsors”

It remains to be seen whether the message has the desired effect.

