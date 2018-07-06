Celtic fans rage at club over blue season tickets

Have your say

Celtic fans have made their feelings clear after the club sent out blue season tickets to supporters on Friday morning.

The cards are for those in the rail seating/safe standing section at Parkhead during the 2018/19 season.

The colour would have been picked to better differentiate it from other season cards used by fans everywhere else in the ground.

Though disgruntled supporters were quick to question why blue, the colour of rivals Rangers, was picked over any other available.

@donn___1967 wrote: “The colour of a season ticket makes no difference, but why on earth would you change it from green, the club’s colour, to blue, colour of Rangers?”

Celtic have issued the tickets for supporters in the safe standing section. Picture: John Devlin

@CelticResearch tweeted: “Never thought I’d see the club producing a blue Celtic crest for my Season Ticket. Why?”

Another user added: “Come on tae **** Celtic. A blue season ticket? Surely could have picked any other colour.”

Last summer Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha hit the headlines when he insisted that his players would be banned from wearing green boots because it was the colour of Celtic.

