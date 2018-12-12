Celtic confirm there will be no boycott of Ibrox ticket allocation

Celtic have confirmed they will receive their ticket allocation for the upcoming Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

Celtic fans celebrate in the Broomloan Stand after the 3-2 win at Ibrox last season. Picture: SNS

The club’s board had previously said they were considering turning down the allocation if the safety of their supporters could not be guaranteed.

However, it now seems they’ve decided to accept the tickets and will now distribute them to fans prior to the match on 29 December.

Rangers took the decision to cut their rivals’ allocation from the entire Broomloan Stand to just 750 tickets in the corner, the same given to any other side visiting Ibrox in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Celtic responded in kind by cutting the Rangers allocation for the first league match of this season, which ended in a 1-0 win for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

A statement released on Celtic’s website read: “Following the decision to reduce Celtic’s ticket allocation at Ibrox Stadium for our match on 29 December, 2018, we can confirm that the 750 tickets received by Celtic will be distributed through the usual allocation process.

“All relevant information for this match regarding ticket distribution will be available shortly on www.celticf.net.

“We would ask that supporters who are attending are fully aware of all matchday, safety and travel information which will be issued prior to the match.”