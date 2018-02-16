Celtic chief: Aberdeen, Hibs & Hearts could be Europa League regulars

Impending changes to the Europa League could see Scotland’s second-tier clubs become regular participants in the competition, according to Peter Lawwell.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell. Picture: John Devlin

The Celtic chief executive revealed there are ongoing discussions to re-format the competition for the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

This would come in the form of an expanded second tier competition, whether it’s the Europa League or a similar tournament underneath the Champions League.

This would mean a reduced domestic schedule, but Lawwell reckons the kind of money playing in Europe under such a restructure would be “transformational” in terms of the income it could bring in.

He told BBC Scotland: “We should be getting ready to bring in new money from European participation.

“Growth in Scottish football will come from looking outside Scotland, and getting more participation of our clubs in Europe.

“For clubs like Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts, it’s very possible they could be regular participants in the Europa League or it’s equivalent in six years.

“There is a thought that we should be expanding the Europa League, that European football takes a bigger chunk of the calendar and your domestic becomes smaller.

“You have to have more games in Europe. We should be looking to export Scottish football to a European competition - that’s where the money and the interest and the competition is.

“Including gate money, sponsorship, the central pool, it could be between 8m and 10m euros for a club like Aberdeen. That is transformational.”

