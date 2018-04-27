Celtic and Rangers transfer target nets sensational goal

Australian teenager Riley McGree - wanted by both halves of the Old Firm in the January transfer window - has scored what some are already describing as the greatest ever A-League goal.

The 19-year-old equalised for his side in the A-League semi-final against Melbourne City as the Newcastle Jets came from behind to reach their first Grand Final in a decade.

Receiving a pass behind him as he charged into the penalty area, McGree attempted an audacious scorpion kick which saw the ball loop over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

McGree was wanted by Celtic last summer but elected instead to join Club Brugge.

The Hoops were keen to sign him once again when the Belgian side opted to send him out on loan prior to the January window, with Rangers also joining the race.

However, both clubs’ hopes were dashed when Brugge elected to send him home to Australia.