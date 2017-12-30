Celtic and Rangers announce team line-ups for Old Firm clash

Have your say

League leaders Celtic have made three changes to the side that defeated Dundee in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Boxing Day afternoon.

Moussa Dembele returns to the starting XI in place of Leigh Griffiths, while Scott Sinclair comes in for the injured Jonny Hayes.

In the centre of the park, Olivier Ntcham has found himself dropped to the bench despite a pair of fine performances over the past week. He’s replaced by Stuart Armstrong.

Kristoffer Ajer retains his place at centre-back instead of the more experienced Jozo Simunovic.

Rangers make two changes to the side which defeated Motherwell 2-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday evening.

Ryan Jack misses out through injury having been stretchered off in that game, while Eduardo Herrera drops to the bench.

Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias come back into the starting XI with boss Graeme Murty appearing to take a five-man midfield approach.

Celtic team: Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney; Brown; Forrest, McGregor, Armstrong, Sinclair; Dembele. Subs: de Vries, Simunovic, Bitton, Griffiths, Ntcham, Edouard, Johnston.

Rangers team: Foderingham; Tavernier, Alves, Wilson, John; Holt, McCrorie; Candeias, Kranjcar, Windass; Morelos. Subs: Alnwick, Barjonas, Herrera, Bates, Hardie, Hodson, Pena.

