Celtic and Motherwell among ‘best’ teams in Europe

Celtic and Motherwell are currently two of the most in-form teams in European football.

Celtic's James Forrest comes up against Motherwell's Charles Dunne. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Thanks to stoppage time winners from Scott Brown and David Turnbull, the Parkhead side and Steelmen reached six league wins in a row.

As documented by WhoScored.com they are two if just seven teams in Europe on such a streak.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are only beaten to top spot by Benfica due to the Portuguese giants’ significantly better goal difference. Yet, the Hoops are the only team listed to have not conceded a goal during the run.

Meanwhile, Motherwell have shaken off the disappointment of their Scottish Cup exit to Ross County last month to motor up the table and put themselves in contention for the top six berth.

The European form guide. Picture: WhoScored.com

Coincidentally, the two sides meet this weekend at Celtic Park.

At the other end of the spectrum, St Mirren and Livingston are among the 15 worst performing teams on the continent. The duo have picked up just one point each from their last six games.