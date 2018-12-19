Celtic 3 - 0 Motherwell: First-half blitz sends champions back to top

Scott Brown marked his 500th appearance for Celtic by leading them back to the position they have occupied for the majority of his career at the club.

The Scottish champions returned to the top of the Premiership table with a comfortable victory over Motherwell, albeit one which came at a cost as record signing Odsonne Edouard limped off in the first half.

With Leigh Griffiths already sidelined for an indeterminate period by personal issues, any length of absence for French front man Edouard will be a major concern for manager Brendan Rodgers who has outlined his desire to strengthen his striking options in the January transfer window.

Celtic, already awaiting the return of a handful of key players from injury, did not need to be at full strength to swat Motherwell aside. Their work was done in the first half as goals from Anthony Ralston, Scott Sinclair and teenage substitute Mikey Johnston effectively wrapped up the points.

Ralston was understandably eager to make an impression in his first appearance for the Celtic first team since September 2017.

Even before he made the breakthrough for the hosts, the 20-year-old right-back seized every opportunity to surge forward into the often open spaces left down his flank by the Motherwell defence.

With less than three minutes on the clock, Ralston whipped a tremendous delivery across the face of the six yard box but none of his team-mates were sufficiently alive to the opportunity.

That apart, it was a slow-burning start to the contest from Celtic against opponents who offered little in the way of attacking threat themselves. There was a brief flutter of anxiety for the home defence when Craig Gordon misjudged a long through ball and was beaten to the touch by Conor Sammon but the big Motherwell striker stabbed his effort well wide.

As Celtic gradually worked up some rhythm and momentum, Olivier Ntcham saw a shot deflected narrowly wide of Mark Gillespie’s right hand post. A misplaced pass from Liam Grimshaw led to Celtic’s next sight of goal but Sinclair was denied from close range by a smart save from Gillespie.

Ralston had continued to get himself into promising positions down the right without being able to match the quality of his earlier cross, leading to some groans among the less patient members of the home support.

But there were cheers all round for Ralston when he put Celtic ahead in the 28th minute with a fine finish. Racing onto a perfectly weighted pass from Edouard, he displayed good composure to guide his firm low shot beyond the advancing Gillespie.

Motherwell barely had time to regroup before they found themselves 2-0 down from a cheaply conceded penalty kick. It was a rash and needless challenge from Charles Dunne as the defender pulled James Forrest down on the right side of the area.

Sinclair, his confidence clearly not dented by his penalty miss in the League Cup Final earlier this month, pulled rank on Ntcham to grab the ball and made no mistake as he drilled it low beyond Gillespie’s right hand into the corner.

The joyful mood of the Celtic support was dampened slightly when Edouard pulled up with what he appeared to indicate was a groin problem. He left the field gingerly and was replaced by Johnston.

While the extent of Edouard’s injury is assessed, Celtic can take comfort from the manner in which Johnston quickly indicated he can offer at least a temporary solution to their shortage of central striking options.

His first goal for the club just before the interval was an example of top class finishing. Receiving a short pass from Forrest on the edge of the penalty area, Johnston steadied himself with a fine first touch before rifling a right foot shot high beyond Gillespie, the ball rattling in off the underside of the bar.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, whose team selection had sent a clear message he regards Saturday’s clash with fellow strugglers St Mirren as a greater priority this week, made a double substitution at half-time but this was already a lost cause for his team.

Damage limitation was the extent of their ambitions in a dreary second 45 minutes which did little to set pulses racing. Ntcham came closest to adding to Celtic’s tally, drilling in a low shot from around 20 yards which produced a good save from Gillespie.

There was little else of interest for the home fans aside from awaiting confirmation of the final score from Easter Road where the goalless draw between Hibs and Rangers meant Celtic moved back into top spot, one point clear of their Old Firm rivals and still with a game in hand.

Captain Brown, presented with a commemorative shirt to mark his landmark appearance, had barely had to break sweat in the one he wore as Celtic maintained their 100 per cent home record in the Premiership this season.