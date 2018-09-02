Celtic 1 - 0 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings out of 10 for every Rangers player as Steven Gerrard’s side lost away to rivals Celtic.

Scott Arfield and his Rangers team-mates trudge off the park after being defeated by rivals Celtic. Picture: Getty

ALLAN McGREGOR: Rangers will be relieved his kick-out at Ajer was not spotted by the officials as he went on to pull off a string of impressive saves as he almost single-handedly kept the score down - 8.

JAMES TAVERNIER: The Ibrox skipper started nervously and never recovered as his normally dangerous crossing ability deserted him. Wasted Gers’ best chance as he fired wide late on - 5.

CONNOR GOLDSON: If only the rest of the Rangers line-up had the Englishman’s composure under pressure, perhaps they may not have struggled so badly - 7.

NIKOLA KATIC: Largely coped with Edouard’s threat but never looked settled when asked to bring the ball out of defence - 6.

BORNA BARISIC: The big Croatian looked unnerved on his derby debut and appeared unsure how to deal with Forrest. Picked up a booking after clattering into the Celtic winger - 4.

RYAN JACK: Came close with an early snap-shot but the Rangers anchorman failed to get a grip on the game as the Hoops utterly dominated - 5.

OVIE EJARIA: A player with huge potential but too often the on-loan Liverpool youngster took unnecessary risks in possession - 5.

RYAN KENT: Could not lay a glove on Tierney during the first half. Improved after the break but failed to properly threaten the Parkhead defence - 5.

SCOTT ARFIELD: The former Burnley man put in a tireless shift trying to smother Celtic’s midfield threat but there were too many fires to put out - 6.

KYLE LAFFERTY: A constant menace to Celtic during his spell at Hearts but this time resembled Bambi on ice as he struggled to keep his footing - 4.

ALFREDO MORELOS: Rewarded with a new four-year deal on the eve of the clash but the Colombian needed to hold on to the ball better, instead he too often let Brendan Rodgers’ team off the hook - 5.

Substitutes

GLENN MIDDLETON (for Jack , 81): Failed to make an impact - 4.

DANIEL CANDEIAS (for Kent , 87): Not able to create a late opening - 5.