Celtic 1 - 0 Rangers: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of 10 for every Celtic player as Brendan Rodgers’ men defeated rivals Rangers at Celtic Park.

Celtic's stars celebrate after defeating Rangers at Celtic Park. Picture: PA

CRAIG GORDON: Yet another deadly quiet Old Firm afternoon for the Hoops number one - 6/10.

MIKAEL LUSTIG: Came out on top of his battle with Kyle Lafferty and only denied the opener when his instinctive header came back off the crossbar - 7.

DEDRYCK BOYATA: Still not back in the Hoops faithful’s good books after his AEK Athens no-show but, apart from one brief slip, barely faltered against Alfredo Morelos - 7.

KRISTOFFER AJER: The young Norwegian is still learning his trade but again showed his potential with a calm, controlled display - 7.

KIERAN TIERNEY: Blunted the threat of Ryan Kent as he forced the Ibrox winger back time and again with his bursts forward - 8.

SCOTT BROWN: Booked for early lunge on Lafferty but settled into his now traditional armchair role as he strolled through another derby battle - 8.

OLIVIER NTCHAM: The Frenchman capped off an excellent display as he finally found a way past Allan McGregor with his finish from a lightning-quick counter-attack - 9.

JAMES FORREST: Toyed with Borna Barisic at times before showing tremendous finesse to tee up Ntcham for the opener. Unlucky when a screamer of a strike rocked the crossbar - 8.

TOM ROGIC: He might not have grabbed his trademark Old Firm goal but the big Australian again showed what a classy operator he is with a string of lovely touches - 8.

CALLUM McGREGOR: Laid one on a plate for Odsonne Edouard as his combination work with Tierney caused Gers real headaches - 7.

ODSONNE EDOUARD: The responsibility of leading Celtic’s attack now rests with the £9million man following Moussa Dembele’s departure but wasted his big chance when he headed straight at McGregor - 6.

Substitutes

LEIGH GRIFFITHS (for Edouard, 66): Produced a couple of decent efforts at goal - 6.

RYAN CHRISTIE (for Rogic , 78): Lured Connor Goldson into a booking as he won a free-kick - 5.

SCOTT SINCLAIR (for FORREST, 90): On at the death - 5.