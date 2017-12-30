Celtic 0 - 0 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player in the Ibrox side’s 0-0 draw away to rivals Celtic.
WES FODERINGHAM - 7
Pulled off crucial stops to deny Moussa Dembele, Dedryck Boyata and Scott Sinclair early on but had it easy in the second period.
JAMES TAVERNIER - 7
Struggled to get forward before the break but was a constant threat when play resumed. Denied by a stunning Craig Gordon save before putting in two crosses which Alfredo Morelos should have tucked away.
BRUNO ALVES - 5
The Euro 2016 winner lasted barely 20 minutes before limping off with a calf strain.
DANNY WILSON - 8
Booked after just 11 minutes for a foul on Stuart Armstrong but showed incredible composure to keep both himself and Rangers out of trouble afterwards. The Light Blues’ top performer.
DECLAN JOHN - 6
His pace always makes him a threat in attack even if he sometimes makes the wrong decision. Will have been glad James Forrest was not in the mood.
ROSS McCRORIE - 7
The 19-year-old is fast becoming a fans favourite with his whole-hearted displays. Never stopped crunching into tackles, much to the delight of the travelling support.
JASON HOLT - 7
Rangers needed a high-octane display from their midfielders and the former Hearts man produced just that as he refused to let Celtic breathe.
DANIEL CANDEIAS - 8
Ran Wilson close to be Rangers’ stand-out performer. His energy down the right was non-stop and his delivery for Tavernier just after half-time deserved a goal.
NIKO KRANJCAR - 5
Struggled to hack the pace and could not get near Brown. Did well to last so long. Shown yellow after a trip on McGregor.
JOSH WINDASS - 6
Will have done Graeme Murty’s frustration levels no good with a couple of needless flicks which gifted the ball away when Rangers had built decent possession.
ALFREDO MORELOS - 6
Another who put in an incredible shift but guilty of two shocking second-half misses which would have given Gers a surprise win.
Substitutions:
DAVID BATES (for Alves, 18): Did well to steady the ship for Gers. Booked after barging into Dembele. 7
CARLOS PENA (for Kranjkcar, 79): Barely involved. 5
EDUARDO HERRERA (for Morelos, 89): Couple of important defensive headers. 6
