Celtic 0 - 0 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player in the Ibrox side’s 0-0 draw away to rivals Celtic.

WES FODERINGHAM - 7

Pulled off crucial stops to deny Moussa Dembele, Dedryck Boyata and Scott Sinclair early on but had it easy in the second period.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 7

Struggled to get forward before the break but was a constant threat when play resumed. Denied by a stunning Craig Gordon save before putting in two crosses which Alfredo Morelos should have tucked away.

BRUNO ALVES - 5

The Euro 2016 winner lasted barely 20 minutes before limping off with a calf strain.

DANNY WILSON - 8

Booked after just 11 minutes for a foul on Stuart Armstrong but showed incredible composure to keep both himself and Rangers out of trouble afterwards. The Light Blues’ top performer.

DECLAN JOHN - 6

His pace always makes him a threat in attack even if he sometimes makes the wrong decision. Will have been glad James Forrest was not in the mood.

ROSS McCRORIE - 7

The 19-year-old is fast becoming a fans favourite with his whole-hearted displays. Never stopped crunching into tackles, much to the delight of the travelling support.

JASON HOLT - 7

Rangers needed a high-octane display from their midfielders and the former Hearts man produced just that as he refused to let Celtic breathe.

DANIEL CANDEIAS - 8

Ran Wilson close to be Rangers’ stand-out performer. His energy down the right was non-stop and his delivery for Tavernier just after half-time deserved a goal.

NIKO KRANJCAR - 5

Struggled to hack the pace and could not get near Brown. Did well to last so long. Shown yellow after a trip on McGregor.

JOSH WINDASS - 6

Will have done Graeme Murty’s frustration levels no good with a couple of needless flicks which gifted the ball away when Rangers had built decent possession.

ALFREDO MORELOS - 6

Another who put in an incredible shift but guilty of two shocking second-half misses which would have given Gers a surprise win.

Substitutions:

DAVID BATES (for Alves, 18): Did well to steady the ship for Gers. Booked after barging into Dembele. 7

CARLOS PENA (for Kranjkcar, 79): Barely involved. 5

EDUARDO HERRERA (for Morelos, 89): Couple of important defensive headers. 6

