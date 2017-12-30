Celtic 0 - 0 Rangers: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player in the Parkhead side’s 0-0 home draw against rivals Rangers.

CRAIG GORDON - 7

The Hoops keeper dealt comfortably with an early shot from Alfredo Morelos but his stop to deny James Tavernier at the start of the second period was down to pure reflexes.

MIKAEL LUSTIG - 6

Targeted by the visitors as the weak spot in the Celtic defence. Lucky to get away with early mistake after being robbed by Windass.

DEDRYCK BOYATA - 6

A real threat at set-pieces and desperately unlucky not to beat Wes Foderingham with a looping header. Far too loose in possession, though.

KRISTOFFER AJER - 8

It was a big call by Rodgers to throw the 19-year-old Norwegian centre-back into the derby cauldron but he put on an incredible mature display. The only Celt to really impress.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 6

His forays forward caused problems for Rangers during the first half but was pinned down as the Ibrox men responded well in the second period. Booked for a trip on Daniel Candeias.

SCOTT BROWN - 7

An indifferent display from the Hoops skipper. Looked imperious at times but was then as guilty as the rest of his colleagues for giving the ball away. Cautioned after scything down Morelos.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 6

Took the wrong option on when deciding to shoot from distance on a couple of occasions. Plenty of graft but little flair.

STUART ARMSTRONG - 7

His intelligent runs both on and off the ball gave Rangers real headaches during the first half but not so effective afterwards.

JAMES FORREST - 6

An inch away from the opener after a driving run but let Declan John off easy by not running at the Rangers left-back more.

SCOTT SINCLAIR - 5

Should had scored after Foderingham spilled ball at his feet and wasted another golden opportunity just before half-time. A half-hearted display.

MOUSSA DEMBELE - 6

Will not have enjoyed what might be his final match for the Hoops as he team-mates lacked the fluency he feeds off. A frustrating afternoon.

Substitutions:

LEIGH GRIFFITHS (for Dembele , 61): Fed off scraps as Gers clung on. 5

OLIVIER NTCHAM (for Sinclair, 72): Produced some clever touches. 6

